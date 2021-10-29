WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Halloween candy collected this weekend can go toward a good cause.
Every year, the Westfield Pediatric Dental Group in New Jersey holds a candy buyback. Kids drop off some of their haul and get a prize for giving back.
“To give to the troops, to bring over for them and to hand out to kids in other countries,” said Dr. Timothy McCabe, with Westfield Pediatric Dental Group. “We also donate to the Holy Trinity Food Pantry down the street from us.”
The collection starts Monday, Nov. 1, and runs through Friday, Nov. 5.