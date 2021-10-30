NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are looking for a man accused of forcibly touching a teenage girl who was walking home.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 near the intersection of 41st Street and 13th Avenue.
According to police, a suspect on a scooter grabbed the 14-year-old's buttocks then fled the scene.
The girl was not hurt, police said.
The man police are looking for is described as 18-25 years old with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.