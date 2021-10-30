By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's not the best-looking day, but it won't be raining from start to finish.
We’re looking at scattered, on and off showers throughout the day. It’s one of those where you’ll need the umbrella one minute and won’t the next.
The exception will be the east end of Long Island… Suffolk County specifically could see a bit more in the way of steadier rain as another weak low pressure passes by. Spots farther south will see the most breaks of sun.
It’s mild for late October with highs in the low to mid 60s. After a lingering shower early on, things dry out a bit overnight.

It’ll be chilly waking up tomorrow with temps in the 40s and low 50s.
Halloween is looking pretty good! Other than a stray passing shower, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low 60s. Looks great for trick-or-treating!
Things cool down next week with highs down into the 50s.
Have a great Halloween weekend!