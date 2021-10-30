RIVER EDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A nurse practitioner in New Jersey is accused of signing fake prescriptions for drugs like oxycodone and Adderall.
The Bergen County prosecutor's office says 51-year-old Mathew Testino, of River Edge, turned himself in Wednesday.
Testino operated Bergen Neurology and Pain Management in Paramus and Saddle Brook.
The prosecutor’s office’s narcotics task force began an investigation into Testino in March 2021.
Investigators say Testino fraudulently obtained and signed prescriptions for oxycodone and Adderall on about 30 separate occasions, totaling several thousand fraudulently obtained pills.
Testino is now facing multiple drug-related charges.