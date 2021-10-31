By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s shaping up to be a decent, but spooky finish to the weekend.READ MORE: East Side Access One Step Closer For Long Islanders As MTA Unveils 350,000-Square-Foot Terminal At Grand Central
There’s a slight chance of a passing spotty shower, but most places will stay dry. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temps in the low 60s.
It’s looking good for trick-or-treating! Temps will be in the upper 50s to around 60 this evening, so not that chilly.
Skies become mostly clear overnight and we’ll wake up tomorrow to temps in the 40s to start.
READ MORE: Early Voting Ends Sunday In New York And New Jersey
Monday is a mostly sunny and seasonable day to start November. Expect highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, right where we should be for this time of year.
By Tuesday, a cold front approaches. There’s a slim chance of a shower or two at night, but the bigger change will be in the temps.
Highs will only be in the low 50s by mid to late this week, running 5-10 degrees below normal.MORE NEWS: Preparations Underway For Return Of NYC Village Halloween Parade
Happy Halloween!