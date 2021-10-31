NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Barricades are set up for Sunday night’s Village Halloween Parade.
The event is making a comeback after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The famous parade typically attracts thousands of costumed participants and spectators.
This year's theme is "Let's Play."
The parade steps off at 7 p.m. and heads up Sixth Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street.