NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Soon voters will decide some key races for public office in our area.
Monday is the final day of campaigning ahead of Election Day.READ MORE: Election Day Guide For Voters In New York
Tuesday, Nov. 2, voters will head to the polls.
In New York City, they will select a new mayor, with Democrat Eric Adams taking on Republican Curtis Sliwa.READ MORE: Early Voting Ends Sunday In New York And New Jersey
In New Jersey, incumbent Phil Murphy faces Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in the governor’s race.
Early voting wrapped up Sunday. In the city, the latest numbers show nearly 170,000 voters cast early ballots across the five boroughs.MORE NEWS: Voters Decide: NYC Mayoral Candidates Eric Adams And Curtis Sliwa Making Final Push Before Election Day
