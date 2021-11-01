MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt Monday in a crash involving a Bee-Line bus in Mount Vernon.
It happened around 6:15 a.m. on East Lincoln Avenue near Summit Avenue.
Police said 25-year-old Nicole Smith was driving a 2011 Honda CR-V when she crashed into a 2000 Nissan Rogue and then hit the bus.
Smith suffered minor injuries in the crash, along with nine people on board the bus. The driver of the Nissan was not hurt.
Police said officers spotted marijuana edibles inside Smith's car and smelled alcohol. She allegedly failed a field sobriety test and told officers she had been out partying and may have struck another vehicle on Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan.
After she undergoes treatment for her injuries, she will be charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs.