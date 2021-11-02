Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain, but mainly to our S&E. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight will be even colder with widespread 30s and even some distant 20s N&W. Frost and freeze advisories will go into effect overnight and remain in effect until early tomorrow morning for our inland/N&W suburbs.
The sun’s back tomorrow, but it will be slightly colder. Expect highs only in the low 50s.
Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs only around 50.