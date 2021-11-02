NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City voters will choose a new mayor Tuesday, deciding between Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Both candidates have been pushing hard on the campaign trail, but it all comes down to Election Day.

If Adams wins, he will become the city’s second Black mayor. In order for Sliwa to win, he will have to overcome a seven-to-one Democrat registration advantage in the city.

Monday night, Adams was feeling confident about the election. He’s managed to walk a fine line with a moderate message, despite increasingly vocal progressives, and so far, it’s worked.

If victorious, he’s expected to make national headlines.

“Should Adams become the mayor, he will be a national Democratic figure. Why? He’s an African American, he’s blue collar, he’s in the center, he’s an ex-cop, and he’s talked about reducing crime without reducing police. Pretty significant facts. Progressives are not going to like him,” Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf told CBS2.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan asked Adams if he thinks he will have less than enthusiastic support from progressive voters.

“I spoke to voters. In life, you are supposed to do the work, and the work will speak for itself. Now to New Yorkers, do the rest,” he said.

When it comes to the city’s vaccine mandate, Adams has been relatively quiet, saying Mayor Bill de Blasio is still in charge.

“He’s the mayor. He must sit down with the unions to keep the city safe,” Adams said.

But his Republican opponent has not been so tight-lipped, saying if he wins, “these mandates go.”

Sliwa also said if he is elected, he will shed his signature Guardian Angels red beret.

His plan to win the mayoral crown is to keep pressing the attack, even with a broken arm after being hit by a cab.

“Never had a problem with the subways. I have only problems with yellow cabs,” he said.

Early voting was a bust in New York City, with only about 3% of residents participating. So it matters who turns out Tuesday.