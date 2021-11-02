NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A class action lawsuit has been filed against New York City over conditions at Rikers Island.
Two former detainees allege people housed at Rikers Island are deprived of adequate water, food and medication.
Calling it a humanitarian crisis at the city’s jail complex, the plaintiffs say the conditions are “horrific” with dozens of inmates stuffed into bug-infested cages without working toilets. The lawsuit also claims staff shortages made problems worse.
So far, there’s no comment about the lawsuit from city officials.