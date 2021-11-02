NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Voters will pick a new district attorney to replace longtime Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr.
The race pits Democrat Alvin Bragg against Republican Thomas Kenniff.
Bragg is the former deputy chief attorney general of New York.
Kenniff is a former prosecutor and U.S. military veteran who has spent the last 15 years as a defense attorney.
With shootings on the rise, crime is a key issue in this year’s DA’s race.
The winner will be just the fourth person elected to the Manhattan DA’s office in 80 years.
