NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shots were fired as police tried to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.
The incident started around 4:15 a.m. near Jamaica Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway.
Police said officers responding a separate incident spotted the vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
About 45 minutes later, another set of officers found the vehicle and tried to pull it over.
Police said the driver suddenly hit the brakes, and the officers rear-ended the vehicle. The suspect then allegedly tried to drive off, nearly hitting the officers.
One officer opened fire, but did not hit anyone.
Police said two men fled the scene on foot.
Two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The search continues for the suspects.