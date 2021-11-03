NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan’s next District Attorney is not basking in his historic win.

Wednesday, Alvin Bragg, the first African-American District Attorney in Manhattan, was back at work, representing Gwen Carr in the judicial inquiry into her son Eric Garner’s death at the hands of police.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was among supporters celebrating Bragg’s historic landslide victory Tuesday, continuing a legacy of Harlem residents breaking barriers in politics.

“I think back to, kind of, you know, Judge Constance Baker Motley becoming borough president, Percy Sutton and so many others, and strive to be the kind of public servant that I’ve aspired to be for the past 20-plus years working on these issues,” Bragg told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

On the campaign trail, Bragg created a day one memo, a list of 11 reforms he’ll immediately implement as District Attorney.

It includes seeking alternatives to incarceration, forming a new and independent police integrity unit, and creating a new sex crimes unit with a focus on survivors.

“There have been several shootings in this vicinity, so that’s a top, top, top priority, and then the humanitarian crisis at Rikers,” Bragg said.

Crime was top of mind for voters on the Upper West Side.

“I think we need more than reform. I think we need an overhaul,” voter Jean Boudwin said.

“Policing fairly but also still policing to the level where we’re taking care of gun violence,” voter Mike Balz said.

“And understand that prison and incarceration are not the only options and only solutions for our community,” voter Erica Windwer said.

Bragg says his life experiences and career give him a unique perspective.

“Stopped three times at gunpoint, but yet have a gun pointed at you three times by people who were not police, so not safe in my own community, not withstanding the militaristic force I was stopped with,” he said.

Experiences Bragg says will be reflected in his policies aimed at balancing safety, justice and fairness in the legal system.

Bragg says he’s working with current DA Cy Vance to prepare for a smooth transition.

