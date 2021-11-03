The sun’s back today, but it will be slightly colder. Expect highs only in the low 50s.
Tonight will be cold again with widespread 30s and some 20s N&W. Frost and freeze advisories will go into effect overnight and remain in effect until early tomorrow morning for some of our surrounding suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly with highs only around 50.
Friday’s looking like a sunny day, but it will remain brisk. Highs will only be in the low 50s.