NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire and injured a young mother in the Bronx on Thursday.
It happened on Broadway and West 225th Street around 6 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the moment the 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg while pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller.
A witness came to her aid, covered her wound with his sweater and carried her to a car.
Police say she was an innocent bystander.
She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.