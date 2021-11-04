NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Children as young as five years old can now receive coronavirus vaccinations.
New York City is preparing to roll out its vaccination process for children.READ MORE: Children Ages 5 To 11 Start Getting Vaccinated At New York City-Run Sites
When it comes to protecting the kids, we know you have concerns.READ MORE: New York City Ready To Roll Out COVID Vaccine For 5 To 11-Year-Olds As Early As Thursday; In Schools Next Week
Share your question with us on our Facebook page, and it may get asked in an upcoming town hall.MORE NEWS: CDC Recommends Children As Young As 5 Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
To share your question, CLICK HERE.