RINGWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday at the New Jersey Botanical Garden.
An FAA spokesperson told CBS2 the single-engine Cessna 182 reported engine problems before landing in a field.
It happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. in Ringwood.READ MORE: CBS2's Steve Overmyer Takes A Behind-The-Scenes Look At 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
It's unclear how many people were on board or if any injuries were reported.
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.