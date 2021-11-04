(CBS Boston) — The Miami Dolphins are coming off another AFC East loss in Week 8. Running back Myles Gaskin couldn’t find much room to work against the stingy Buffalo Bills defense, amassing just 36 yards on 12 carries and another 19 yards on three catches. That amounted to a measly four fantasy points in a season that has seen Gaskin (and the Dolphins in general) disappoint in most weeks.

Week 9 could be different. The Dolphins host the Houston Texans, who boast one of the NFL’s worst defenses. They’ve given up touchdowns to opposing running backs in six of their last eight games. And Gaskin tends to be productive in fantasy, when he receives a lot of touches. This is shaping up to be one of those games.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 9 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 9.8 (13.7 PPR)

RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 8.2 (12.1 PPR)

RB: Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 7.8 (10.9 PPR)

WR: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 9.0 (14.6 PPR)

WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 6.6 (12.4 PPR)

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.7 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 22.6 (23.8 PPR)

RB: Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 4.6 (9.7 PPR)

WR: Hunter Renfro, Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 6.6 (12.9 PPR)

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.6 PPR)

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 5.4 (9.4 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 19.0 (20.0 PPR)

RB: Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.8 (9.3 PPR)

RB: Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 6.0 (8.5 PPR)

WR: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 9.0 (14.6 PPR)

TE: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.3 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 14.8 (15.7 PPR)’

RB: Adrian Peterson, Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 6.6 (7.2 PPR)

WR: Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 6.4 (12.0 PPR)

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.8 PPR)

TE: Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 5.8 (10.0 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 19.0 (19.7 PPR)

RB: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 6.8 (9.3 PPR)

RB: James Conner, Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 6.8 (7.6 PPR)

RB: Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 6.2 (8.9 PPR)

WR: Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 6.0 (11.7 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 16.2 (17.1 PPR)

RB: Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.8 (9.3 PPR)

WR: Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 5.6 (10.1 PPR)

TE: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 5.4 (8.7 PPR)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.6 PPR)