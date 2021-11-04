NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Manhattan are searching for a suspect in a string of knifepoint robberies.
Surveillance video shows one robbery that took place in October in Midtown.
Police say during the robberies, the suspect corners victims and threatens them with a knife.
The suspect has reportedly pulled off nine robberies in the past week and at least 15 since Oct. 9.
Investigators say the suspect's gotten away with about $6,000 in cash and credit cards.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.