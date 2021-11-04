Today will get off to a sunny start with some high clouds mixing in this afternoon. It will be chilly again with highs only around 50.
Tonight our skies will clear out. It will be cold again with temps falling into the 30s with some 20s inland/N&W.
Tomorrow’s looking like a sunny day, but it will remain brisk. Highs will only be in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s.