NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been picked, and for the first time, it’s from Maryland.
Rockefeller Center posted a picture of the tree online Thursday.
Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! For the first time ever, the tree is from Maryland. The 79-ft Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov 11 and arrive at Rock Center Nov 13. Click for tree lighting details and more on our @habitat_org partnership.https://t.co/oxqHEmHWQC pic.twitter.com/Hyv5FWKqrf
— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 4, 2021
The 79-foot Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov. 11 and arrive in the city on the 13th.
Workers will then wrap more than 50,000 lights on the tree for the iconic lighting on Dec. 1 to start the holiday season.