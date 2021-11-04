CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been picked, and for the first time, it’s from Maryland.

Rockefeller Center posted a picture of the tree online Thursday.

The 79-foot Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov. 11 and arrive in the city on the 13th.

Workers will then wrap more than 50,000 lights on the tree for the iconic lighting on Dec. 1 to start the holiday season.

