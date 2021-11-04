VOTERS DECIDEN.J. State Senate President Steve Sweeney Loses To Republican Newcomer Ed Durr
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney has lost his seat in a stunning upset to Republican newcomer Edward Durr.

The Associated Press called the race Thursday morning.

Durr is a commercial truck driver with no political experience who spent just $153 on his campaign.

Sweeney has served in the Senate since 2002.

