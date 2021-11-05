MONTREAL (AP) — Brock Nelson scored a career-high four goals and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday night.

“It’s nice to chip in and get a couple,” Nelson said, underplaying his big night.

Anthony Beauvillier, who had three assists, was more effusive.

“It was a big night for him and it reflects on the kind of player he is,” Beauvilier said. “We don’t talk about him a lot but he’s really efficient in all aspects of the game. I feel really privileged to play with him and he had a great night.”

Playing the eighth of 13 straight road games to open the season while their new arena is finished, the Islanders scored more than four goals for the first time this season. Montreal allowed five goals or more for the sixth time this season.

“Bit of a weird part of the schedule for us,” Nelson said. “We had a few days, off so I’m all fresh. The first period was nice but then Ilya (Sorokin) played well. I say it every time but a couple of big saves will keep us from running.”

Sorokin stopped 36 shots. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored to help the Islanders improve to 4-2-2.

Canadiens starter Jake Allen allowed five goals on 25 shots and was pulled following New York’s four-goal second. Samuel Montembeault stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal. The Canadiens are 3-9-0.

Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme was composed after the lopsided loss. He referenced former coach Michel Therrien’s passionate postgame press conference from 2006 when he was behind Pittsburgh’s bench.

“It’s frustrating for sure but I won’t come here and do a show,” Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said. “I won’t be making the headlines or being on YouTube for 20 years. So what I have to say, I’m telling my guys.”

UP NEXT:

Islanders: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Vegas on Saturday night.

