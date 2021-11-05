NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child is dead and a man is in critical condition after a fire in the Bronx.
The FDNY says firefighters were sent to an apartment building on East 135th Street between Alexander and Lincoln avenues in Mott Haven around 5:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire in a compactor chute.
Police say smoke went into a hallway, where a 32-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were found unconscious.
Police say smoke went into a hallway, where a 32-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were found unconscious.

The 6-year-old was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. The 32-year-old was last reported to be in critical condition.
Eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
It took crews about two hours to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.