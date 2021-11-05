EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The FBI is involved in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl in East Orange, New Jersey.
Police say Jashyah Moore was last seen around 10 a.m. on October 14 at Poppie's Deli Store on Central Avenue.
She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds, last seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and black boots.
The FBI, New Jersey State Police and East Orange Police Department are working together to find the teen.
Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to call police at 973-266-5041, 973-266-5030 or 973-266-5060. Tips can be made anonymously.
Investigators are expected to hold a press conference about the case at 11 a.m. Friday. Watch live on CBSN New York.