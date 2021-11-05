LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A detective was shot in Long Branch on Friday.
The Long Branch director of public safety says a detective for the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office was shot in the leg while police were attempting to serve a search warrant.READ MORE: Mother Recovering After Being Struck By Stray Bullet In The Bronx, Police Searching For Gunman
The detective was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged.
No shots were fired by police.
— Monmouth County Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 6, 2021
The suspect is currently barricaded in a home on Chelsea Avenue.
Because of the situation, New Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Little Silver.
North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Little Silver due to local police activity near Long Branch Station.
— North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) November 5, 2021
