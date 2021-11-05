NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple bomb threats were called into the Yale University campus Friday.
New Haven police say they received a call to their non-emergency line just before 2 p.m. The caller reportedly said that 40 bombs had been placed around campus and did not give a reason for the threat.READ MORE: FBI Finds Jahon Fuller, Missing Georgia Teen With Autism, In Closet At Suspect's Home In Westchester County
Students were evacuated from dormitories and classrooms, along with the Yale theater and the Yale University Art Gallery.
The bomb squad was on the scene to sweep the buildings around 5 p.m.READ MORE: Gov. Murphy Tells CBS2 His Policies Need To Reach More People After 'Red Wave' Led To Narrow Reelection
New Haven’s police chief says they didn’t have enough explosive-detecting dogs, so they had to bring them in from other jurisdictions.
New Haven Police, Yale Police, Connecticut State Police and the FBI are all at the scene.
It is expected to take several hours to clear all the buildings. The public is being asked to avoid downtown New Haven.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies
The caller who made the threats has not been identified.