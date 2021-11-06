LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A detective was shot in Long Branch on Friday during a standoff that has continued into Saturday morning.

The Long Branch director of public safety says a detective for the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office was shot in the leg while police were attempting to serve a search warrant. No shots were fired by police.

The detective was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged.

The suspect is barricaded in a home on Chelsea Avenue, where SWAT teams have surrounded the property.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, SWAT teams were racing around the block. At one point, about a dozen officers went up to the door of the home, then backed away. Officers with flashlights could also be seen in nearby yards.

Neighbors were on edge.

“It’s pretty crazy to think about, honestly. Like, I mean, I know a few of them, so I don’t know who it was personally, but it’s pretty crazy to think about,” Long Branch resident Tyler Brandow said.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area of Chelsea, Franklin and Third avenues as they continue to investigate and try to come to a peaceful conclusion with the suspect.

Authorities would not confirm if anyone else was inside the house.

Because of the situation, New Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Little Silver.

