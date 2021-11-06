NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil was held at City Hall Park on Saturday to remember dozens of missing and murdered women of color.
Friends and family members held photos of the women, saying each of their names. They're asking that equal attention be given to cases when women of color are reported missing.
New York City's Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams, was there to shed light on the issue.
"In 2020, 268,000 girls and women were reported missing in the United States. A third of those reported missing were Black. They represent far greater than the share of the overall female population," he said.
The ceremony was organized by the National Taskforce for Missing and Murdered Women and Girls of Color.