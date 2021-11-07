By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! Did you remember to “fall back” before heading to bed last night? Hope you were able to enjoy an extra hour of sleep! It’s another cold start out there with temps in the 30s, and even some 20s, across the region. We’re right around 40 in the city.

If you’re heading to the marathon, things are looking good. Temps will gradually climb through the 40s this morning and be in the low 50s by afternoon. Wind won’t be an issue for the race, but you’ll feel the northerly breeze of 5-10 mph, especially on the bridges. It’s another bright day, but you’ll notice more in the way of high-level clouds compared to Saturday. We’ll top out in the mid to upper 50s.

We jump back above average starting Monday with the return of 60s! The week ahead is looking very quiet with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of any rain holds off until late Thursday into Friday. Have a good one!