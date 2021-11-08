MILLERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A terrible weekend fire has devastated a family from Dutchess County. It destroyed their home and took two lives.

The Millerton, New York community is rallying around a local business owner who was left homeless and heartbroken at the death of her daughter, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

It took just one push for a front-end loader to topple what remained of the Yang family’s home that was consumed by a fire Saturday morning.

The two-alarm inferno raged with five people trapped inside. Frank Duncan was driving by and helped rescue three of them.

“We were able to break an upstairs window and stick a piece of lumber through the second floor in order for one occupant to get out,” Duncan said.

She climbed onto a deck and was led to safety. Two people could not escape and died: Wangdi Tamang, 30, and Jenny Yang, 24.

Amy Yang, Jenny’s mother, owns the Golden Wok Restaurant. Her husband died suddenly seven years ago. She kept the business going while raising four children in the home that was destroyed.

“Everyone’s important to all of us in this family, and it’s really sad,” said Joanne Scasso, another business owner in Millerton.

The fire was deeply felt in the charming village where business owners work to support one another.

Millerton is holding a community meeting Wednesday night, promising a “debriefing” with the latest information on the fire and an opportunity for people to share what they’re feeling in the wake of this tragedy.

A GoFundMe campaign has already surpassed its $30,000 goal.

“Phenomenal,” said Fire Chief Jason Watson. “When something tragic happens, the whole community comes together.”

Still, the fire took a terrible toll.

State police and other investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fatal fire.