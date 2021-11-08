ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new law will prohibit New York car dealers from selling vehicles without working airbags.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law Sunday. It requires dealers to give buyers documentation proving a vehicle has an airbag and a readiness indicator light to show it is functioning.
The state legislature passed the bill back in June. It’s named after 18-year-old Anthony Amoros, a Rockland County resident who died in a 2013 crash while driving a car without airbags.
The new law takes effect in 90 days.