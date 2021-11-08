FANWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — While companies are struggling to hire temporary help for the holidays, some major retailers are offering huge benefits to attract seasonal workers.
"It's been a little rough since we reopened from COVID," said Casey Koe of K9 Resorts, a luxury dog hotel, in Union County, New Jersey.
The holidays are the busiest time for the company. All available boarding and day care slots are reserved for the next few weeks, but the company is short by about 5-10 workers, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday.
"Unfortunately, the applications have slowed quite a bit. We've been trying to push out extra funds into our hiring. But we're hoping someone comes and joins the team," Koe said.
Employers are so desperate for help, many have rolled out big hiring incentives. Walgreens raised its minimum hourly wage to $15. Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $3,000. Target is offering tuition assistance for select undergraduate degrees. UPS is promising to hire quickly – in 30 minutes or less.
"Right now, employees have the advantage," said Carl Gould, an entrepreneur and founder of 7 Stage Advisors. "If I'm an employee, what I would do is, I would negotiate. If they call you up and say 'Here's what we're offering,' feel free to tell them what you need."
Retail analysts said, with all the supply and labor shortages, this is not the year to shop for sales. Buy what you can when you see it and place orders sooner rather than later.