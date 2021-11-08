NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This week, CBS2 is taking time to remember veterans both past and present.
Besides saying, "thank you for your service," what's the best way to honor their sacrifice and dedication to our country?
Iraq Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) CEO Jeremy Butler joined CBSN New York to share his thoughts.
Butler spent six years in the Navy and then transitioned to the reserves, where he still serves today. He has been with IAVA since 2015.
He spoke about the organization's most pressing issues, the best way to recognize veterans and more.
For immediate peer support, veterans can call IAVA’s Quick Reaction Force program 24/7 at 855-91-RAPID, or 855-917-2743. Click here for more information.