NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cast and crew of a TV show that was shooting a scene in Brooklyn ended up jumping into action to save a child Monday.

Surveillance video shows a car jump the curb and crash Monday evening just off Avenue X in Gravesend.

“We heard a really loud bang,” actor William DeMeo told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Right around the corner was the cast and crew of a TV show bearing the neighborhood’s name.

DeMeo stars in the drama series “Gravesend.”

“So we ran and this kid, we see his leg outside the car, and he was screaming,” he said.

A 14-year-old boy who had been out walking his dog was pinned underneath the vehicle.

“It was just like we’re finishing, wee’re shooting and all of a sudden it’s like craziness, it was like a scene in a movie,” DeMeo said.

DeMeo tried calming the boy, who was bloody and trapped.

“I was like, you’re fine, buddy, you’re gonna be OK,” he said.

“The mother came over and said, ‘That’s my son.’ She actually tried to lift the car. She tried to lift the car herself,” production assistant Evan Sumner said.

More crew members joined and together, they were able to lift the car off the child.

“Just human instinct. We just chipped in and decided to help,” Sumner said.

“I’m very glad we were there because … it was a side street, so there wasn’t that many people on the corner. He might’ve been under that car for a lot longer,” DeMeo said.

Paramedics quickly responded.

The 80-year-old driver told police her brakes failed and she lost control.

“They just didn’t even know where they were, kind of like. They were just, like, in shock,” DeMeo said.

The victim is being treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital. His parents did not want to speak on camera but told CBS2 they are with him and focused on helping their son heal.

Authorities say he is expected to recover.

“I can’t wait to see him and give him a hug and bring him on set when we start shooting again,” DeMeo said.

A happy ending to a scary scene.