NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State has hit another COVID vaccination milestone.
Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 75% of all New Yorkers have now received at least one dose.
NEWS: We hit a milestone! 75% of all New Yorkers have rolled up their sleeves and gotten at least one vaccine dose.
If you haven't gotten your first dose yet, #GetVaccinated as soon as you can. Let’s hit 80% next, New York! pic.twitter.com/Lk1EpDJHwY
— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 9, 2021
The governor says the next goal is to cross 80%.
The state hit the milestone just days after vaccines were approved for children ages 5-11.