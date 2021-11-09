CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Kathy Hochul, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State has hit another COVID vaccination milestone.

Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 75% of all New Yorkers have now received at least one dose.

The governor says the next goal is to cross 80%.

The state hit the milestone just days after vaccines were approved for children ages 5-11.

CBSNewYork Team