CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Chris Wragge
Filed Under:Chris Wragge, Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Health, New York, Town Hall, Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Now that children as young as five years old can get vaccinated against COVID-19, we know some parents and guardians may have questions.

CBS2 has put together a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts to answer them.

 

Join Chris Wragge for our COVID-19 Vaccines and Kids Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, streaming only on CBSN New York.

To share your question, CLICK HERE.

Chris Wragge