NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —A woman is under arrest in the deadly shooting of a mother on a Brooklyn street.
Claudia Banton, 42, was taken into custody Monday in Jacksonville, Florida. She appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon.
Banton is charged in the execution-style killing of Delia Johnson that was caught on camera on August 4.
Surveillance video showed the suspect walk up to Johnson and shoot her in the head at point-blank range.
"I never dreamed of losing any of my children to this kind of violence," her mother told CBS2 at the time.
Investigators say the two women were once friends, but the motive remains unclear.