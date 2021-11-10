NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx woman is due in court Wednesday after she allegedly attacked a Metro-North conductor with a pumpkin.
The assault happened on October 11 aboard a train in Westchester County.
Police said 21-year-old Alexis Adams failed to show a ticket and was asked to leave the train. That's when she allegedly struck the female conductor in the face with a pumpkin, then with her fists.
The conductor was treated at a hospital and required multiple stiches.
Adams was charged with two counts of assault.