WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An alleged hazing incident at a high school in Monmouth County is under investigation.
CBS2 obtained a letter sent to parents from the Wall Township superintendent. It mentions an “anonymous rumor concerning allegations of hazing among Wall High School football players.”
The district says law enforcement is investigating, adding they have canceled Friday’s game.
CBS2 reached out to the county prosecutor, who declined to comment. We also reached out to the school and have not yet heard back.