WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man seen on video ripping down a Pride flag outside a church has been arrested, police say.
Wayne police took 23-year-old Dominick Theophanous into custody Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and bias intimidation.
Police say he was the suspect caught on video during Sunday mass at Grace United Presbyterian Church on Halloween.
The hooded suspect could be seen walking by the church, then doubling back, looking over his shoulder and then running for the flag, ripping it off its flagpole and sprinting away with it.
Police said an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car Wednesday, and Theophanous was taken into custody, where he admitted to pulling the flag down.
He was charged and released on a summons.