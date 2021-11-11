NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 and flu prevalent this season, a new test that can detect both just became available.

To limit exposure, users don’t even have to leave the house.

The at-home collection kit can be ordered online through Labcorp. The FDA just gave the company emergency use authorization.

Patients swab their nose and send the PCR test back through FedEx. Once the kit is received at the lab, the average turnaround time for results is one to two days.

Labcorp’s chief medical officer said scientists can detect COVID-19 variants, including Delta, and identify whether someone has influenza A or B.

“Why this is important is because there could be similar symptoms between the respiratory viruses and that includes cough and fever and chills, runny nose, muscle aches, difficulty breathing, and we are preparing for the winter months ahead and the flu season is upon us,” said Deborah Sesok-Pizzini. “At Labcorp, we are continuing to maintain the capacity to help diagnose and treat COVID-19 as well as preparing for an increase in testing needs for flu.”

If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID or are experiencing symptoms, there is no upfront cost for the kit. But for those taking it for peace of mind, it retails for $169.

