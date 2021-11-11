Today (Veterans Day): Sun mixing with clouds and slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tonight: Drizzle/showers develop, but mainly late this evening into the overnight. Temps will hold steady in the 50s with some 40s north.
Tomorrow: Blustery with periods of moderate to heavy rain through midday. Rainfall amounts will be .5-1.5″ on average (locally up to 2″) with the potential for minor flooding. For the remainder of the day, expect leftover showers, but mainly to the east, with partial clearing behind the cold front. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: A dry start to the day with some showers likely in the afternoon. Highs will be within a few degrees of 60.