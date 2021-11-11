NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating after bomb threats were made against New York University on Thursday evening.
NYU has received bomb threats for three locations: the Stern School of Business, Center for Neural Science, and Hebrew Union Collage (an independent institution). Police are responding. Buildings are being evacuated.
— New York University (@nyuniversity) November 12, 2021
The school said the threats were made to the Stern School of Business, the Center for Neural Science, and the Hebrew Union Collage.READ MORE: NYPD Makes Arrest In Alleged Sexual Assault Near FDR Drive, Searches For Person Of Interest In Attack On Woman In Central Park
Students were urged to go to the Bobst Library or the Kimmel Center.READ MORE: Suspect Dead Following Police-Involved Shooting On Belt Parkway
Over the weekend, similar threats were made at several colleges around the country. They were all deemed not credible by law enforcement.MORE NEWS: Veterans Day: Silver Star Returned 76 Years Later To Family Of Fallen Hero Soldier From New York Who Tried To Save Others
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.