NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is being treated after she was sexually assaulted in Central Park.
It happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday near Wollman Rink on the park’s East Drive.READ MORE: New York City Veterans Day Parade Returns In-Person For 1st Time In 2 Years
Police say the victim, who is in her 20s, was approached from behind and knocked to the ground. Her attacker then choked her until she briefly lost consciousness and sexually assaulted her.READ MORE: Police: 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted Walking Home From School In The Bronx
The victim was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect is a man in his 20s wearing all black and a mask.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In Overnight Fire At Upper West Side Apartment Building
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.