By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer thought she had been called into the commissioner’s office to receive a special award. Instead, she got a surprise proposal.

The officer, identified only as Shaundel, realized she has a ring in hand and then turned around to find her retired sergeant boyfriend, Harry, on one knee behind her.

During a long hug, Commissioner Dermot Shea said they were waiting for her answer, but Shaundel’s smile said it all.

He later tweeted his congratulations to the happy couple.

