NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer thought she had been called into the commissioner’s office to receive a special award. Instead, she got a surprise proposal.
The officer, identified only as Shaundel, realized she has a ring in hand and then turned around to find her retired sergeant boyfriend, Harry, on one knee behind her.
When you think you’re going to the PC’s office to receive an award, but you leave with a diamond ring 💍 & calling your retired-sergeant-boyfriend — your “fiancée!”
She said 𝒴𝑒𝓈!
Join us in congratulating Shaundel & Henry — we’re wishing them both the very best! pic.twitter.com/SnUAwtszvl
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) November 10, 2021
During a long hug, Commissioner Dermot Shea said they were waiting for her answer, but Shaundel’s smile said it all.
He later tweeted his congratulations to the happy couple.