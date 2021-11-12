Storm WatchTrack Rain Moving Through Our Area
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is in critical condition Friday morning after being shot in Lower Manhattan.

Police say a bullet hit the 27-year-old victim in the neck.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night between Madison and Water Streets.

Police say the suspect and the victim know each other.

No arrests have been made.

