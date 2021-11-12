NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is in critical condition Friday morning after being shot in Lower Manhattan.
Police say a bullet hit the 27-year-old victim in the neck.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night between Madison and Water Streets.
Police say the suspect and the victim know each other.
No arrests have been made.