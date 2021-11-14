By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Bundle up! It's a colder, but much calmer finish to the weekend today. Expect increasing clouds through the afternoon with temps in the upper 40s. We'll stay dry for the daylight hours.
By 7 p.m. or so, some light rain and snow will be moving into the western ‘burbs. This is associated with a weak clipper system passing by. Rain and snow showers continue overnight, with the wintry precip being confined to the higher elevations north and west. Closer to the city, it’s just wet.
Overall it's not a big deal with perhaps some minor accumulation well north and west. Places like the Poconos and Catskills may pick up an inch or two.
The bulk is gone well before we wake up Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with just a passing rain or snow shower the rest of the day. It turns blustery again tomorrow, making highs in the upper 40s feel more like the upper 30s.
It stays chilly Tuesday before we warm back up a bit for midweek.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!