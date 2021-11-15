CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, cold and blustery with a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the upper 40s with feels like temps in the low 40s and 30s much of the day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and blustery. Temps will fall into the 30s again with feels like temps in the low 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Expect highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and not quite as cold. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s.

